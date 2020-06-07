Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives $16.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

GNCA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 355,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,993. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

