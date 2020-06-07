GeoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $951,262.88 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $951,262.88 and approximately $165.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00479260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030966 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

