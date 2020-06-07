GET Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,673.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $65,673.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.42 or 0.05598296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

