Gexan (GEX) Price Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Gexan has a total market cap of $10,668.23 and approximately $767.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Over the last week, Gexan has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00794757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030834 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00176549 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00166527 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io . Gexan's official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

