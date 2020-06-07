Global Digital Content Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $14,927.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00479260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003190 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

