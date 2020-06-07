Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

GLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $29,730.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $71,712. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,045,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 325,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $383.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

