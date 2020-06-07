Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 757,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $389.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.34. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at $211,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.