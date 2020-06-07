Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KBR. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,193. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 7,960.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $45,768,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in KBR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,070,000 after acquiring an additional 826,838 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $16,567,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

