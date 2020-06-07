Handshake Price Reaches $0.11 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,548.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.73 or 0.02500031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.02608581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00482602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00685673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00071016 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00536816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 277,077,334 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.