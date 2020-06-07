Harmony 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.29 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.49 or 0.05596216 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.