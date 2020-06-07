Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $31.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research analysts have commented on HARP shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $54,945.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 12,064 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $270,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,939 shares of company stock worth $484,224. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 103.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 34,311 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 282.2% during the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 347,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 69.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,436. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $429.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 681.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

