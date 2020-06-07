Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.46 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $5.83 million and $80,657.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,749.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.45 or 0.02496948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.73 or 0.02602387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00480328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00680917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00070202 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00534452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,682,252 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

