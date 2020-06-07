Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $70.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $7.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. 1,580,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 57.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

