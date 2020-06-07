HeartBout Price Tops $0.0021 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. HeartBout has a market cap of $113,139.86 and approximately $1,242.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.40 or 0.05577996 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00056060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.