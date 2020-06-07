Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.50.
HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
