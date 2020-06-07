Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

