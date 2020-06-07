Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post ($1.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.41). Herc reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 406.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.31. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of HRI traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 390,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Herc by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

