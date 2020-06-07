Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herc by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Herc by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,385,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 390,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,036. The company has a market cap of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Herc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

