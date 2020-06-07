Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $62.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

