HP’s (HPQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

HPQ stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,426,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,742,162. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Insiders bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $392,609,000 after purchasing an additional 974,006 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,643,000 after purchasing an additional 751,296 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

