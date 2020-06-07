Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Receives C$5.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.32.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,506. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.86.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.