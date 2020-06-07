Humaniq Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.01 million and $60,558.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.01990155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00178899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00120534 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

