Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $10.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on HBAN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,563,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

