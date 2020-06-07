Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on H shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after purchasing an additional 578,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237,907 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $111,791,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 309,136 shares during the period. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

