Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. 40,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.