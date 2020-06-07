Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $163,071.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001032 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,607.74 or 0.99580295 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00072178 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,312,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,299,778 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

