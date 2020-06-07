IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Releases Q1 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) updated its first quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.62–2.62 for the period.

IMH stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.