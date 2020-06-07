IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will report sales of $26.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. IMPINJ posted sales of $38.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year sales of $141.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $145.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $168.72 million, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $171.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson purchased 16,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $345,928.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $101,640.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 363,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $656.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.