Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.73 Million

Analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report sales of $252.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $262.20 million. Ingevity reported sales of $352.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 36.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 618,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.