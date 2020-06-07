Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Ink has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $536,187.07 and approximately $85,959.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.40 or 0.01997845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00179362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00120651 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

