Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$151.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$152.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total value of C$127,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$729,325.30.

IFC stock traded up C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$133.87. 253,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,833. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.66.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.707638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

