Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is ($0.11). Intuit reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,266.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.11. 1,874,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,253. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.30. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.