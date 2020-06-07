IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.47). IQIYI posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of IQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $82,479,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,828,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in IQIYI by 10,197.9% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,973 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in IQIYI by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

