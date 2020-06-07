Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

ITMR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401. The company has a market cap of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $7,363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $3,534,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

