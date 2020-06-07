Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives $6.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITRM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 3,043,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.35. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

