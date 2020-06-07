J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.90-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.645-7.723 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.30 EPS.

SJM stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.15.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

