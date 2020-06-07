Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

JACK stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. 1,024,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,883. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.