JD Coin (JDC) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. JD Coin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $398,326.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JD Coin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.99 or 0.01988126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00178533 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120107 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,288,895 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

