Jibrel Network Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Coinrail and Gate.io. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $3,379.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.10 or 0.05565773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.