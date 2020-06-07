Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

JNPR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 2,356,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,355. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

