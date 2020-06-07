Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

NYSE JE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. 2,003,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,965. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.