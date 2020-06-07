Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce sales of $590,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $740,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $7.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $9.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $187.22 million, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $668.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In related news, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,945 shares in the company, valued at $448,128.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,711,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth $52,541,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after buying an additional 1,374,003 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,205,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after buying an additional 2,205,882 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 266,504 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 2,117,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.42. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $716.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.47.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

