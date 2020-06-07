KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $32.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KB Home from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in KB Home by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 904,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

