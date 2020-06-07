Kcash Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

