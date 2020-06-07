KickToken Price Down 42% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $986,223.54 and $461,682.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, OOOBTC and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.05526876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,340,658,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,565,302,772 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, KuCoin, Exmo, BitMart, P2PB2B, Dcoin, HitBTC, Coinsbit, TOKOK, CoinBene, OOOBTC, Mercatox, Bilaxy, ABCC, Livecoin, ProBit Exchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

