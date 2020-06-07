Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.36 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
