Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.36 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.