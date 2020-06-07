Kleros (PNK) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Kleros has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $7,149.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,681,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

