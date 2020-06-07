Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Receives $40.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,617. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $42.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $732,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,035 shares of company stock worth $15,696,614. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.