Kuai Token Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $5.72 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.01987621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00178655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,512,979 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.