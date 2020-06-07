Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report sales of $41.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $49.38 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $188.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $201.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $223.52 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $232.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 2,524,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,196. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 593,705.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 112,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

