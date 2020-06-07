LATOKEN Hits 1-Day Volume of $52,531.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $52,531.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.76 or 0.05594423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00055742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.